Employer claims accused killer of three was violent towards Ajax mother

In the weeks before she was killed, Krissy Pejcinovski had lost weight.

She was showing up to work looking tired and pale. Last month, she told her boss that her boyfriend had shoved her up against a wall and thrown her cellphone, breaking it.

Sherry Robinson, the owner of the spa where Pejcinovski worked for a decade, was worried. She told the Star she has several notes in her files of times she tried to talk to Pejcinovski about her relationship. What began as a sunny romance in late 2016, with the boyfriend moving in around March last year, had become rocky as of December.

Cory Fenn has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Pejcinovski, her 15-year-old son, Roy, and her 13-year-old daughter, Vana.

“You never knew what day you were getting,” Robinson said of their relationship, adding that she was thrilled when the pair broke up in February.

She said Fenn had gone back to the mother of his child.

“I told her, ‘He’s out. Change the locks on the door.’”

But just over a week ago, she said, he showed up again at the house. It was a Monday night. He said he wanted to move back in.

On Tuesday, Robinson said, Pejcinovski “told one of the girls here that she was going to tell him to get out.”

The next day, she didn’t show up for work. She didn’t answer any calls, and didn’t pick up her 16-year-old daughter, Victoria, for driver’s ed. After hearing from Victoria by text, Robinson sped over to the house, where she said Fenn answered the door. He was out of breath, Robinson said; there was blood under his arm, and on his foot.

Fenn wouldn’t let her see or speak to Pejcinovski, so she went back to her car and called the police. Minutes later, she noticed Fenn’s car was gone. She ran back up to the house, police on the line, pushing the still-ajar door open and yelling out: “Krissy, it’s Sherry. Are you OK? Krissy?”

But she was met with silence.

When officers arrived, they found Pejcinovski and Roy inside, dead. Vana was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, but she died later that day. Robinson was taken to the police station to give a statement, but wasn’t told what was happening.

“Paramedics were coming, cop cars were coming from every which direction. I didn’t have a good feeling,” she said. Then she got a text from her husband: there was a suspicious death on Hilling Dr.

Since that day, cards, donations for the family and arrangements of yellow lilies and daffodils have been brought to the quiet Ajax spa. Fresh flowers crowd shelves and tables.

On Tuesday, an employee called customers one by one, apologizing and rescheduling their appointments on Saturday — the day of the funeral, when the spa will be closed. The service is set for 11 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

Grief counsellors have been brought in for staff, as well as some of Pejcinovski’s clients, who showed up at the spa in the days after the news broke. They all cried together, Robinson said. After 10 years, the people at the spa were like Pejcinovski’s family, since her own sister and mother were back home in Bulgaria.

“We’re struggling,” Robinson admitted, tearing up at points while she spoke about Pejcinovski. “You can’t, you can’t understand how something like this can happen.”

“She was so beautiful, so full of life … she just lit up a room when she came in.”

Pejcinovski was always there early in the morning, and would put an arm around clients to greet them. She would talk about how proud she was of her kids, introducing clients to Victoria, who had started working at the spa about a year ago.

She’d talk about Roy and his love of hockey. She’d speak lovingly of her youngest, who Robinson said marched to the beat of her own drum. “Vana, she was just, she was a life force.”

Victoria, who was out of the house when the attack happened, is with her father now. Robinson and other spa staff have taken turns visiting her.

“She’s a teenage girl with lots of friends that are surrounding her to sort of get her through this. But she’s overwhelmed,” Robinson said.

A portrait of an unhealthy relationship was given, as well, by Ryan Furze, who told the Star he’d dated Pejcinovski for about four years. He described a relationship marked by jealousy, saying Fenn “forced her not to talk to me or be friends and would always threaten me.”

While friends and family process their loss, Robinson hopes that other people — especially young women — can recognize signs of unhealthy relationships sooner.