New utility work restrictions aim to improve traffic flow in Toronto core
Toronto is implementing restrictions on utility work in an effort to improve traffic flow in the downtown core.
Mayor John Tory says non-emergency work won't be allowed weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in a four-square-kilometre area of downtown.
Work can be done in parking lanes between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Tory says outside of the designated area and parking lanes, workers can only do maintenance in the "off-peak direction" only as determined by city staff.
He says the policy also applies to all subcontractors working on behalf of utility companies.
