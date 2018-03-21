Police charge local man in connection with beating death in Brampton, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they have made an arrest after a man was beaten to death in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say local man Paviter Bassi, 21, was found in a residential neighbourhood on Monday with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say Bassi was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday morning.
Police say they have charged 22-year-old Karanvir Bassi, also of Brampton, with first-degree murder in connection with the death.
They say the two men are not related, despite having the same last name.
Police say an investigation is ongoing and it is possible there may be more arrests in the case.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'
-
-
The kitchen hack that will make your vegetables tasty: Reisman
-
'Unacceptable:' Parents upset over hiring of security guards to supervise kids at Halifax schools
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour