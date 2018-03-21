Police charge local man in connection with beating death in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they have made an arrest after a man was beaten to death in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say local man Paviter Bassi, 21, was found in a residential neighbourhood on Monday with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Bassi was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Police say they have charged 22-year-old Karanvir Bassi, also of Brampton, with first-degree murder in connection with the death.

They say the two men are not related, despite having the same last name.