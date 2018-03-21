Suspect identified in brutal beating of man with autism in Mississauga
Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is wanted by Peel police on a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault. His last known address is in Surrey, British Columbia, police said. Warning: The video may be disturbing to some readers.
One of the suspects believed to be behind the brutal beating of a man with autism at Mississauga’s Square One last week has been identified by police.
Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is now wanted by Peel Regional Police on a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault. His last known address is in Surrey, British Columbia, police said in a statement issued just after midnight on Wednesday.
“Dhami and the other two suspects may still be in the [Greater Toronto Area] and are being encouraged to call a lawyer and surrender to police,” the statement read.
The names of the two other men allegedly involved in the assault have not yet been released to the public.
All three suspects in the assault were allegedly visiting the GTA from the Vancouver area last Friday when they approached a 29-year-old man with autism. The victim was sitting on the bottom step of a staircase at Square One’s bus terminal and lacing up a pair of rollerblades when the three suspects began punching and kicking him — seemingly without provocation.
The entire assault, which lasted about six seconds, was caught on surveillance footage later released by police in the hopes of identifying the suspects.
Police said over the weekend the victim sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from hospital.
