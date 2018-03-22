U of T student identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run last week
Emma Leckey, 21, was walking home last Thursday when she was struck and killed by a vehicle driving in the wrong lane.
A 21-year-old woman who was struck and killed after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto last week has been identified as a University of Toronto student.
“It is with a heavy heart that we write to inform you of a tragic event that took place last week involving a beloved member of our community, Emma Leckey,” said Joseph Desloges, the principal of Woodsworth College at U of T, in a statement Tuesday.
Police said the collision happened on March 15 around 2:20 a.m. in the area of College and Huron Sts.
Leckey was attempting to cross the street when a northbound Toyota travelling in the southbound lane hit her, police said.
She was rushed to Toronto General Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. Leckey later succumbed to her injuries
“The unexpected loss of such an intelligent, caring, justice-oriented young woman is unimaginable and our hearts are with her family and close friends at this time,” Desloges said in the statement.
The driver of the Toyota fled the scene but was later found by police in Forest Hill.
Rylan Balappa-Lawes, 19, of Mississauga, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fail to stop after accident causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and more than 80 mgs operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
