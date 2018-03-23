Kathleen Wynne announces $2.4B for Sick Kids’ patient care centre
The money is part of $19 billion in hospital capital expenditures over the next decade. Details will be announced by Finance Minister Charles Sousa in next Wednesday’s budget.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Sick Kids is getting a $2.4-billion booster shot from Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals.
Wynne announced Friday that the Hospital for Sick Children will receive the new capital funding in next week’s provincial budget.
The money will go toward the design and construction of a new patient care centre that will add to the downtown Toronto hospital’s capacity.
“As any parent knows, when a child is sick nothing else matters,” said Wynne, a mother of three adult children and grandmother of three.
“The incredible physicians, nurses, and staff members at Sick Kids understand that,” she said. “That’s what this historic investment in Sick Kids is all about and it’s why we’re building new and improved hospitals around the province.”
Wynne’s announcement — the day after she said hospitals’ operating funding will jump by 4.6 per cent, or $822 million, next year — comes against the backdrop of a June 7 election.
It’s part of $19 billion in hospital capital expenditures over the next decade.
Details will be announced by Finance Minister Charles Sousa in next Wednesday’s budget.
Sick Kids president and CEO Michael Apkon said the investment would “ensure that we are able to deliver safe, cutting-edge care to the most critically ill children in Ontario for generations to come.”
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who is ahead of Wynne in public opinion polls, has said the premier is writing cheques that won’t clear.
Ford is pledging $5.6 billion in unspecified cuts if he wins the election.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has said the Liberals have starved hospitals for years as they have strived to contain costs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after travelling at 'very uncommon' high speed, Halifax police say
-
Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail
-
-
'Good for the people:' Corner store owners happy to see most Nova Scotians support liquor sales
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians