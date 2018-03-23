Peel Regional Police make second arrest in death of 21-year-old Brampton man
A
A
Share via Email
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say they've made a second arrest in the killing of a 21-year-old man.
Peel Regional Police say they've charged 22-year-old Guryodh Singh Khattra with first-degree murder in the death of Paviter Singh Bassi.
Bassi was found Monday evening suffering from life-threatening injuries at an address in Brampton, and he died the next day in hospital.
Also on Tuesday, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi with first-degree murder.
They say there's no familial relationship between the two men, despite them sharing a last name.
Both Bassi and Khattra have appeared in court for bail hearings, and police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians