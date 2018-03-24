Community mourns victims of Ajax triple homicide at funeral

With tears in her eyes, the scene outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday was too much to bear for an elderly woman.

Three black hearses. Three caskets. Hundreds of teenagers, friends and family all gathered to pay final respects to Krassimira Pejcinovski, who was killed in her Ajax home along with her 15-year-old son, Roy, and her 13-year-old daughter, Venallia, just 10 days ago.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Niki Neofotis, who delivered the flowers for the caskets: white roses for the children, pink and red for their mom.

Deep in the crowd of mourners, father and daughter, Vas and Victoria Pejcinovski, huddled close together as three women carried framed, happy portraits of their lost family members.

“What do you say to a father who has lost his whole family,” said family friend Fillis Paraskevopoulos, as she walked out of the church, where she was joined by hundreds of community members who had been banded together by the tragedy.

Autopsy results released by Durham police showed two had been stabbed, while the third died of asphyxiation. The man charged with second-degree murder in their deaths, Krassimira’s ex-boyfriend Corey Fenn, is being held in an Oshawa jail. He appeared in court last week with a swollen eye and facial injuries — the result of an altercation with police during his arrest.

At Saturday’s service, boys in suits wore their hockey jerseys in memory of their teammate and friend, Roy, who had been a member of the Don Mills Flyers bantam AAA team since he was 7 years old. The teens, wearing plain white gloves, carried their friend’s casket into and from the church.

Mark and 14-year-old Brandon Cohen, a father and son, stood outside the church for two hours to pay their respects. Roy was Brandon’s rival on the ice, a teammate in some hockey tournaments, and a friend for the past six years; their fathers were friends, too.

“We saw him the night before,” said Mark Cohen. “We saw Roy walking out of the arena … great boy, great family, a great father.”

“We play each other in the arena, there may be fierceness, but off the ice, they’re all buddies,” said Cohen, standing close to his son, who still feels “very emotional” about the news. The Cohens will reach out to the Pejcinovskis “when the time is right,” he said.

Vas Pejcinovski expressed gratitude Thursday for the public outpouring of love and support he and his daughter have received, but 10 days after the deaths the community still struggles to find the words to deal with what happened — there are only tears.

Young girls gathered together in groups on the church steps, audibly sobbing at the loss of their friend Venallia, hugging each other close. One told the Star she spent almost every weekend with Venallia. They’d talk about “everything,” she said. “Growing up together, what we’d do after graduation …”

Venallia loved sports, too, especially track and field; her bedroom wall was full of first-place ribbons.

As they walked out of the funeral service, Reese and Paige Dougall spoke about the time they spent with the two Pejcinovski children. Reese was in classes with Roy and Venallia, and would often walk home from school with her. “It’s so insane how something that happens in the news can be so close to you,” said Reese, 14.

Their school has been “oddly calm” said Reese, but their school counsellor has advised them to stay off the internet — Facebook, he says, has become an “online memorial” with people using the acronyms “LLK,” “LLR,” and “LLV” to post messages, meaning “long live” and then the first letter of each of their names.

Reese’s mother, Shannon, is helping him get funding for purple wrist bands that say “long live the Pejcinovskis” as a way to raise funds for initiatives that tackle domestic violence — a cause the family has asked the community to donate to.