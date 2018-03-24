Funeral service set today for slain Ajax, Ont., woman and her two children

TORONTO — A funeral service will be held today in Toronto for a mother and her two children killed east of the city last week.

Krassimira Pejcinovski and her 15-year-old son Roy Pejcinovski were found dead in their home in Ajax, Ont., while her 13-year-old daughter Venallia died hours later in hospital.

Police have charged 29-year-old Cory Fenn, who had been in a relationship with Krassimira Pejcinovski, with three counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Friday that two of the family members were stabbed and one was strangled, but did not provide more details "out of respect for the family."

Meanwhile, the father of the slain teens expressed gratitude Thursday for the public outpouring of love and support he and his surviving daughter have received.