Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $15.5 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Friday night's $15.5 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The exact location of where the ticket was purchased has yet to be revealed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 30 will be approximately $10 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians