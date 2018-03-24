Third person charged in beating death of 21-year-old Brampton man, police say
A
A
Share via Email
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a third person has been charged after a man was allegedly beaten to death in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say they charged Gurraj Bassi, 21, with first-degree murder on Friday in the death of Paviter Singh Bassi, 21, who was found injured in a residential neighbourhood on Monday and died in hospital a day later.
Police say the accused and the deceased were not related, despite sharing a last name.
Gurraj Bassi's arrest came days after that of his cousin, 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi, who was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.
Guryodh Singh Khattra, 22, is also facing a first-degree murder charge.
Police are continuing their investigation, and have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint
-
Failing grade: Halifax school board issues apology over bus confusion during storm
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians