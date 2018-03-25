Firefighter who fell off roof among 3 injured in Dupont St. fire
The fire broke out in a home near Dupont and Christie around 6 a.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Three people including a firefighter were seriously injured after a three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Christie Pits Sunday morning.
Toronto fire says they were called just after 6 a.m. near Dupont and Christie Sts. after smoke was seen coming out the back of the house. When fire crews arrived, one side of the home was engulfed in flames.
Toronto paramedics say a firefighter was rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of the home. Toronto fire platoon Chief Colten Giffen told reporters on the scene that the firefighter was conscious and speaking.
Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, and five others were assessed for injuries on scene. Several residents were evacuated after the fire spread to three other homes.
Councillor Mike Layton tweeted that residents displaced by the fire can go to Faema Caffe for coffee and breakfast.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Dupont St. is closed between Christie and Shaw Sts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
N.S. police investigating after man allegedly tried to lure girls into van
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
‘Vote them out!’ U.S. students demanding gun control fill streets of Washington
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians