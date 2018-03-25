Firefighter who fell off roof among 3 injured in Dupont St. fire

Three people including a firefighter were seriously injured after a three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Christie Pits Sunday morning.

Toronto fire says they were called just after 6 a.m. near Dupont and Christie Sts. after smoke was seen coming out the back of the house. When fire crews arrived, one side of the home was engulfed in flames.

Toronto paramedics say a firefighter was rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of the home. Toronto fire platoon Chief Colten Giffen told reporters on the scene that the firefighter was conscious and speaking.

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, and five others were assessed for injuries on scene. Several residents were evacuated after the fire spread to three other homes.

Councillor Mike Layton tweeted that residents displaced by the fire can go to Faema Caffe for coffee and breakfast.