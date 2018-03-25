March For Our Lives gun control supporters rally in Toronto

Survivors of gun violence and relatives of victims were among several hundred people who marched on Queen’s Park Saturday calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Florida last month that left 17 dead.

The rally coincided with at least 12 other events across Canada and some 800 around the world held in support of the massive March for Our Lives gathering in Washington, D.C. that was organized by students after the Florida tragedy and other school shootings in the U.S. since then.

Against a backdrop of drumbeats and placards, speakers told the crowd that the shooting has helped spur an anti-gun violence movement along with a political awakening among young people.

Pointing out that Canada has not been immune to school shootings, although not on the scale of the U.S., Riverdale Collegiate Institute Grade 10 student Colin Monahan said gun laws should be tightened not only in the U.S., but in Canada as well.

“We need a long gun registry, we need extended wait times (to purchase a gun) and better background checks,” the 15-year-old said, adding that assault rifles restricted in Canada can be smuggled in from the U.S.

Chanting “no more silence, end gun violence” as they marched north from Nathan Phillips Square along University Avenue toward Queen’s Park, Members of Communities for Zero Violence, which organized the Toronto rally, stopped with the crowd for a moment of silence in front of the U.S. consulate.

Evelyn Fox, whose 26-year-old son, Kiesingar Gunn, was shot dead outside a club in Liberty Village in 2016, said she has devoted her life to her son’s memory and to ending the scourge of gun violence.

“Sometimes I don’t know how I’ve kept going but I have to,” Fox said.

Scarborough resident Louis March, who founded the Zero Gun Violence Movement of community organizations in Toronto, said the city has experienced a sharp increase in shootings over the past three years and a spike so far in 2018, including an attack last weekend that saw two people shot dead outside a bowling alley — one of them allegedly targeted, and the other a bystander.

“I think it’s important to have this march today in solidarity with students in the United States because gun violence is taking its toll on families, individuals, communities across North America.”

March said that as a society “we can do better,” adding that the June provincial election in Ontario and the Toronto mayoral race in October present opportunities for voters to support politicians that back a more comprehensive approach to ending gun violence, including expanded funding for community outreach and intervention programs.

Hannah Alper, 15, told the Star by phone Saturday that she marched in solidarity with the American students affected by gun violence.

“Everyone can do something about it, no matter where you live, no matter how much money you have, no matter how young you are,” Alper said. “Just because we live in Canada doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take action on issues that we are passionate about.”

“I know when I get home I’m going to research more about gun control and gun violence, and what we can do to help stop it,” Alper said.

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory in a tweet said he remains “committed to updating and strengthening Canadian gun laws so we can get guns off Toronto’s streets and keep them out of the hands of criminals.”