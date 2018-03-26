Energy and materials boost Toronto market, U.S. stocks surge higher
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy and materials sectors, while U.S. markets surged higher as worries of a trade war with China eased.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.55 points to 15,274.29, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 313.41 points to 23,846.61. The S&P 500 index was up 28.47 points to 2,616.73 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 78.96 points to 7,071.63.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.45 cents US, down from an average price of 77.78 cents US on Friday.
The May crude contract was down 37 cents to US$65.51 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.66 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$4.20 to US$1,354.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent to US$2.98 a pound.
