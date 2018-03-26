'Beware of Doug': Guerrilla campaign takes aim at PC Leader Ford

An online guerrilla campaign attacking Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is causing a buzz at Queen’s Park.

While the June 7 election campaign does not officially kick off for another six weeks, the new grassroots group, Not Doug, has launched a slick website aimed at the rookie Tory leader.

“There are many reasons why Doug is a bad choice for premier,” the website says before listing a litany of Ford’s controversial statements about autistic children, abortion, women, racism and drugs, among other topics.

Under each is a link to a mainstream media story that is the source material for the quote, including the Star, the National Post, the Globe and Mail, Global News, and Toronto Life.

“This isn’t about the Progressive Conservatives, Liberals, NDP, or Green party; it’s about preventing incompetent, unqualified individuals from taking power, just because they’re the loudest ones in the room. A Doug Ford government would be a disaster for Ontario,” the site says.

The Toronto-based website also features anti-Ford posters that can be downloaded and printedoff at home. Copies have been springing up on public bulletin boards and construction sites over Toronto since last weekend.

Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews said the governing party has no connection to the website.

“No. In fact, I’d love to know who it is; it’s very good,” Matthews said Monday.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath’s office said it has nothing to do with it, either.

Ford’s spokesperson, Melissa Lantsman, emphasized the Tories are remaining focused on the looming election, instead of getting sidetracked by online attack ads.

“We know that insiders will say and do anything to make this election about anything but (Premier) Kathleen Wynne’s abysmal record on the economy,” said Lantsman.

The Not Doug organizers, who want to remain anonymous because they all have day jobs, insisted Monday that are “genuinely just a few concerned citizens that put together our own resources and time to make this campaign happen.”

“We are not affiliated with any political party, union, business, taxpayer group, or interest group otherwise,” the Not Doug team said via email.

“It’s kind of funny seeing people talk about how we look like we’re backed by some greater interest; our campaign was built in hours on a laptop. A staple gun, some design skills and a printer helps, too,” they wrote.

“We encourage and welcome anyone to join us, to challenge us and to have discussions with us. We plan to have a presence at key events and we will be releasing new facts up to the election.”

While some are former PC voters, they worry Ford would be like mercurial U.S. President Donald Trump, they said in a phone interview with the Star.

“After seeing what has happened south of us and in other parts of the world, we really want to avoid populism and a blatantly false rhetoric from taking hold of Ontario.

“We don’t think the public understands what the consequences of a Doug government really are.”

Unlike 18 other organizations, including the Liberal-friendly Working Families coalition of unions and the PC-boosting Facebook campaign Ontario Proud — Not Doug has yet to register as a third-party group with Elections Ontario.

“Very little money has been spent on this,” said the organizers, who added that they are “diligently keeping records” to ensure they stay within provincial spending limits.