Pedestrian hit by SUV in Richmond Hill, Ont., dies in hospital, police say
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a collision north of Toronto last week.
York regional police say a pedestrian was struck (at Highway 407 and Yonge Street) in Richmond Hill, Ont., by a white 2016 Mercedes Benz SUV just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
They say a 38-year-old woman from Toronto was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials confirmed Monday that she died Saturday of her injuries in hospital.
Investigators are asking witnesses, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
