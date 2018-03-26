Peel police investigating alleged hate crimes at three Mississauga mosques

Peel police are investigating alleged hate crimes at three Mississauga mosques after video footage surfaced of a woman ripping pages of a Qur’an and putting them in windshields of parked cars.

In a 10-minute video, a woman who identifies herself as Sandra Solomon stands in front of Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, which is located near Kennedy Rd. and Matheson Blvd. E., and speaks to the camera that she has been visiting mosques for over a year to educate people on “true face of Islam” and that “Imams need to be targeted.”

She then proceeds to rip pages out of a Qur’an, which she calls a “satanic, evil book” and places them in the windshields of cars in the parking lot. She then walks into the building during prayer. The footage then cuts to her later asking someone off camera to speak to an Imam but she is asked multiple times to leave. “What God do you worship? You worship Satan, that’s who Muslims worship,” she says as she leaves the mosque.

At the end of the video, Solomon encourages people to rip pages out of Qu’rans —which she calls a “stupid book” — and to “sponsor her campaign” for designating Qur’ans as “hate literature.”

The Muslim Council of Peel said in an email that this occurred around 5:20 p.m. on March 22.

“The Muslim Council of Peel and affiliated mosques are working with the police and have asked for this to be investigated as a hate incident,” read the email.

Peel police Const. Bally Saini said they are investigating these reports at three separate mosques, but declined to say which ones specifically.

As of now, no charges have been laid.

“Peel police is taking this matter very seriously and we’re not ruling out anything at this point,” said Saini.

“This woman is a known anti-Muslim activist. She promotes hatred of Muslims and tries to profit off it. This is just a stunt to get attention. Our community is not going to be fazed by someone like her who is simply trying to promote her personal agenda of hate,” Rabia Khedr, the executive director of the Muslim Council of Peel, wrote in an email.