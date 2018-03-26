Toronto cop accused of sexually assaulting woman in 2008 found not guilty
Const. Vincenzo Bonazza was accused for forcing a former actress to have sex without her consent.
TORONTO — A Toronto police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman 10 years ago has been found not guilty.
The complainant, who cannot be named, alleged Const. Vincenzo Bonazza "raped" her in her apartment in 2008.
Bonazza had pleaded not guilty and told court in his own defence he had consensual sex with the woman.
The woman testified she didn't report the alleged incident right away because she feared no one would believe her.
But she eventually reported it in 2015 after becoming a police officer herself.
The woman testified she met Bonazza while he was on duty in her neighbourhood and later the two met up at her apartment, where the alleged sexual assault occurred.
Justice Anne London-Weinsten says she found Bonazza not guilty because she could not be sure about the issue of consent.
"I have found at times the complainant would substitute what must have happened versus a recollected memory," the judge told court on Monday.
