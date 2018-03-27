Toronto tech CEO charged with six counts of voyeurism

The CEO of a Toronto tech startup that turns people’s images into virtual reality characters has been charged with six counts of voyeurism.

Peter Forde, 39, was arrested earlier this month after police say he recorded women inside their apartments without their knowledge or consent.

Toronto police started an investigation into alleged incidents of voyeurism in the Queen St. W. and Spadina Ave. area on March 16.

“We won’t release details of the evidence or what, if any, relationship exists between him and any of the victims,” police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in an email to the Star on Monday.

“However, the evidence does indicate that there are more victims.”

Forde is CEO of ItsMe, a Toronto tech company headquartered near Queen and Spadina that “allows anyone to create a 3D digital avatar,” according to its Facebook page.

“We make being virtual a reality,” the Facebook page says.

As the Star reported in January 2017, ItsMe’s mission is to turn everyone into avatars. A 360-degree photo of a person is used to turn them into digital avatars that are made into gifs in the ItsMe app.

In a video posted to Vimeo last year, titled “Introducing ItsMe,” Forde and his colleagues use the avatars to play hide-and-seek, shop online and play video games.

“People are always asking us, ‘what can I do with a 3D avatar?’” Forde says in the video.