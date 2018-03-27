Toronto ultrasound technician charged with sexual assault, police say
Toronto police say a sonographer is facing a sexual assault charge after an alleged incident with a patient.
Police allege the technician sexually assaulted a 48-year-old woman on Nov. 21, 2017, when he was performing an ultrasound on her.
They say the alleged assault took place at BSA Diagnostics in the city's east end.
Police say 69-year-old Yury Romanov of Toronto was charged with one count of sexual assault.
He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court May 20.
Investigators say there may be other victims.
