Aecon extends deadline to complete CCCI deal as federal review continues
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. is extending the deadline to complete its deal to be acquired by a Chinese state-owned business as Ottawa continues its national security review of the agreement.
The company, which had faced a deadline of Friday, now has until July 13 to close the deal.
The federal government notified the company last month it was stepping up its national security review of the proposed takeover.
The $1.5 billion takeover of Aecon by CCCC International Holding Ltd. (CCCI) has come under criticism from a number of sources, including Conservative member of Parliament Tony Clement, a former industry minister.
Government approval under the Investment Canada Act is the last major hurdle that Aecon must clear to close the deal.
The company has already received approval from the Competition Bureau, Aecon shareholders and the Chinese government.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ARE)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I just want to cut men’s hair’: Immigrant hairstylists find difficulty in Ontario licensing exam
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
Boy in Nova Scotia seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle near school
-
Views
John Tory must act now to defend Toronto from possible turmoil at Queen’s Park
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Report highlights hard-learned lessons from Toronto’s shelter crisis
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale