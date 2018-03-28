Facebook exec says tech giant 'has a lot to answer to' after data scandal

TORONTO — A Facebook executive is admitting the tech giant has a lot to answer for in the wake of a scandal that allegedly saw user data mishandled.

Speaking at the company’s Canadian Summit in Toronto, vice-president of global marketing solutions for North America Nada Stirratt says allegations that the data of up to 50 million Facebook users was misused by analytics firm Cambridge Analytica are concerning and raise serious questions.

Stirratt says Facebook is investigating the firm and the incident, which some allege was meant to target voters in the past U.S. election with political advertisements based on their psychological profile.

She says that Facebook is ultimately responsible to ensure this kind of misuse doesn’t happen on its platform.