HBC reports $84 million profit in fourth quarter, up from loss a year ago
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co. earned $84 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $152 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The retailer says the profit amounted to 39 cents per share for the quarter ended Feb. 3 compared with a loss of 83 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
The results included a $181-million tax gain resulting from the recent U.S. tax reforms.
On a normalized basis, HBC says it earned $20 million or nine cents per share in its most recent quarter compared with a normalized profit of $2 million or a penny per share a year ago.
Retail sales in what was HBC's fourth quarter totalled $4.7 billion, up from $4.6 billion, as it was helped by an extra week compared with a year earlier.
Comparable sales fell 2.4 per cent.
Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Boy in Nova Scotia seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle near school
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
‘Covert’ tactics may be coming in Barry and Honey Sherman murder probe: Police
-
Views
John Tory must act now to defend Toronto from possible turmoil at Queen’s Park
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Report highlights hard-learned lessons from Toronto’s shelter crisis
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale