Man dead after garbage chute mishap in Toronto condo building
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A man is dead after reportedly falling down a garbage chute Tuesday night in midtown Toronto.
Paramedics say it happened at a condo building in the Eglinton-Mount Pleasant Ave., area.
There was no immediate word on how far the man may have fallen, or whether he was a building employee or a resident.
His name and age have not been released. (CP24)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
John Tory must act now to defend Toronto from possible turmoil at Queen’s Park
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Report highlights hard-learned lessons from Toronto’s shelter crisis
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale