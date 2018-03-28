News / Toronto

Man dead after garbage chute mishap in Toronto condo building

TORONTO — A man is dead after reportedly falling down a garbage chute Tuesday night in midtown Toronto.

Paramedics say it happened at a condo building in the Eglinton-Mount Pleasant Ave., area.

There was no immediate word on how far the man may have fallen, or whether he was a building employee or a resident.

His name and age have not been released. (CP24)

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...