Motorcyclist dies in Toronto hospital after crashing into SUV
TORONTO — A male motorcyclist believed to be in his 40s is dead after a collision in midtown Toronto late Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre after the crash (near Mount Pleasant and Carstowe Roads) but later died of his injuries.
In dashcam footage sent to television station CP24 by a viewer, a white SUV is seen making a left turn after passing an overhead bridge while heading north.
The motorcyclist was also driving north in the southbound lanes and crashed into the side of the SUV as it was turning.
The victim's name has not been released. (CP24)
