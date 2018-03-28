Ottawa man faces four charges in fatal highway collision in Toronto: police
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say an Ottawa man faces four dangerous driving charges in connection to a fatal highway collision last week.
Police say the collision happened on the Gardiner Expressway (near Royal York Road) between a Hyundai Sonata and a BMW on March 21.
They say a 28-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died the next day.
Officials say the remaining occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Wednesday that a 23-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving cause bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000
-
Views
John Tory must act now to defend Toronto from possible turmoil at Queen’s Park
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Report highlights hard-learned lessons from Toronto’s shelter crisis
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale