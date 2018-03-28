Student at U of T’s Trinity College abandons room over bed bug infestation

Bed bugs are crawling in the cracks and crevices of the dormitories of Trinity College at the University of Toronto, according to Amy Kim, a first year business student who lives there.

Kim says one of her floormates discovered bed bugs in early February, and more students, herself included, have found them in their beds and pillowcases, and have found bites on their bodies. She says Trinity College is aware of the problem, and has called in pest control multiple times, but Kim says the bug issue remains. She showed the Star images of her bed sheets on Tuesday, littered with squashed bugs.

A Trinity College spokesperson confirmed that bed bugs were found, and that pest control was brought in.

According to emails reviewed by the Star, Trinity College brought in pest control on February 8, February 22, and March 21. Kim said students were expected to stay in their infested rooms while waiting for pest control to treat the area. The bottom of each door on Kim’s floor is covered with a white dust, that she says is remnants from a solution meant to kill the bugs.

“I just think it’s really wrong that we have to stay in a room that’s infested with bugs. They know about it, and they want you to stay in there,” she said.

A box of garbage bags sits in the dimly lit hallway for students to put their belongings in so that bed bugs don’t infest them. As far as Kim knows, the problem only exists on her floor in the main building of Trinity College.

“In February, the Office of the Dean of Students received reports of possible bedbugs in three residence rooms,” said Young Um, a spokesperson for the College.

“We are actively working with students on the ongoing treatment plan and with the Pest Control company. We recognize that the situation can be frustrating, stressful and disruptive for students.”

According to Trinity College’s residence agreement, in the case of pest outbreaks, “residents will not be relocated to a new room” to “reduce the likelihood of spreading pests to unaffected areas.” The agreement also says residents won’t have fees refunded or reduced due to inconveniences.

Students living in university dorms are not protected by the Residential Tenancies Act.

“People did move out specifically for bugs, almost half my floor is gone,” said Kim, who says she pays $1,144 a month for her room. She moved out of residence on Monday, and will commute from her parent’s home in Oakville for the rest of the school year.

The College said one student has “formally” moved out of residence.

“Thank the Lord I can go home and commute, but there’s a few international students on my floor who really have no choice,” she said.

Kim said some people who moved out are staying with friends nearby if they don’t have family nearby.