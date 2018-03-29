Winners and losers from the 2018 Ontario budget
Parents and seniors win, smokers and high-income earners lose as Liberals present budget ahead of the June election.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Charles Sousa presented the Liberal government’s budget on Wednesday ahead of the June election. Here are some of the winners and losers:
Winners:
- Parents of preschoolers, who get free child care in a licensed daycare for kids aged two-and-a-half until kindergarten.
- Seniors, who get free prescriptions aged 65 and up and, once they are 75, up to $750 to help with household maintenance so they can remain in their homes.
- Welfare recipients, whose social assistance benefit rates will rise 3 per cent annually.
- Early childhood educators, most of whom are getting a raise by 2020.
- People with no dental or prescription drug coverage who will get benefits worth $700 a year for a family of four.
Losers:
- People earning $95,000 or more, whose personal income taxes will rise by about $200 as a result of tax bracket changes and the elimination of surtaxes.
- Smokers, whose cigarette prices are going up $4 a carton Thursday morning and another $4 next year.
- Future generations saddled with a net debt that will jump to $400 billion by 2024-25.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
John Tory must act now to defend Toronto from possible turmoil at Queen’s Park
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Report highlights hard-learned lessons from Toronto’s shelter crisis
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer