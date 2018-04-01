Watch: Security video shows bumbling men breaking into Ontario home

Peel police are looking for two suspects after a pair of men were caught on video breaking through a glass door and trying to destroy a security camera before allegedly making off with jewelry and electronics from a Mississauga house.

Police responded to the area of Eglinton Ave. W. and Dubonet Dr. on March 10 after receiving a call for a break-in. A surveillance camera was aimed at a glass door that the men shattered to get into the home.

The video shows a man in a light-coloured jacket, dark pants, a baseball cap and glasses plucking chunks of shattered glass off of the door frame in order to make a gap large enough for him to crawl through into the residence. Once he’s through, the second individual — also in a light-coloured jacket and a baseball hat, but sporting a backpack as well — begins to manoeuvre through the gap.

That’s when the first man notices the camera.

He lunges to cover the lens. The next frame of the video shows glimpses of cupboards, a ceiling, the two suspects’ feet, the undersides of their faces, and a brief shot of the second suspect standing in the open doorway where the smashed glass door had been slid away.

Eventually, the footage ends.