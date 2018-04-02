Metro News is changing with a new depth of coverage

The voice of Toronto is getting louder.

We are proud to announce an investment in journalism across the country to deliver more original local reporting and in-depth investigations, the kind of journalism our readers want and deserve.

At a time when other news organizations are retreating, Torstar – the company that owns The Toronto Star and Metro News – is marching forward with a major investment in daily journalism.

Next week, the Toronto Star will go national with the launch of StarMetro both here in Toronto and across the country.

It will be an ambitious national expansion of two leading Torstar brands – the Toronto Star and Metro News. The coast-to-coast expansion also includes Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Halifax.

This isn’t just good news for Metro, with more journalists to cover our cities; it’s also good news for anyone concerned about the future for trusted news.

The announcement of new reporters extends to key Metro markets across Canada. The new reporters are being added to newsrooms in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton to help boost the local coverage in those markets. In Halifax and Toronto, where we already have significant local reporting, we’ll reap the benefit of the 20 new journalists for national and feature stories.

This investment in journalism comes in tandem with changes to Metro Toronto and a new local home online, backed by one of the country’s most trusted national news sites.

Starting April 10, visitors to metronews.ca will be directed to the Toronto Star site. Readers of our Metro app can download the Star app for continuous coverage.

The Metro newspaper, which serves our urban commuters here in the Toronto core, will also benefit from our expanded network of journalists and is being redesigned as StarMetro Toronto.

In addition to strong local news powered by the Toronto Star, readers will find stories that dig deeper.

Investigations will play a large role. The newsrooms across Canada will use their combined might not only to cover the news, but to uncover it.

Our ambitious team of journalists is passionate about truth, justice and great story-telling. They’ll dig, they’ll report, and they’ll make change for the better.

Readers can get a sneak peek of the newspaper’s redesign in their Metro Toronto on Monday, April 9.

The new StarMetro Toronto will be on the street Tuesday, April 10.

Uncover more by downloading the Star app or by bookmarking thestar.com today.