Antler restaurant passes health inspection following protests by vegan activists

Toronto Public Health didn’t find any infractions at Antler Kitchen and Bar despite complaints about improper food handling after the owner carved and ate a deer leg in front of vegan activists.

The restaurant on Dundas St. W. has maintained its “pass” rating since the March 27 visit by Public Health.

Activists who decry eating meat as inhumane and unethical have set up at least six protests in front of the a game-themed restaurant that serves wild deer, boar and bison.

Antler’s owner, Michael Hunter, responded to one protest by carving up, and then eating, a deer leg at the front window in front of the protesters. Video of that move went viral after it was posted on social media.

Public Health investigated after receiving a complaint, said spokesperson Brian Thompson.

“Following the inspection, the food operator was advised to handle the food properly, refrain from processing food outside of the kitchen and the need to use a hand sink,” Thompson told the Star via email Tuesday.

Public Health then conducted a standard inspection, resulting in a pass notice for the restaurant, Thompson said.

“The green pass notice was issued as there were no infractions or safety risks identified or observed during the compliance inspection.”

A spokesperson for Antler declined a request for comment.