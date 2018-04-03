Human remains discovered north of Toronto
MARKHAM, Ont. — Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a river north of Toronto.
York Regional Police say the body of an adult man was found next to the Rouge River in Markham, Ont. late Monday evening.
They say investigators have not yet determined the man's identity, age or cause of death.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted and are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.
