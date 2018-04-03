Pride Toronto wants police to talk to LGBTQ community rather plan to march in parade

TORONTO — The head of Pride Toronto says her organization has asked the city's police force not to participate in the annual Pride parade because the presence of uniformed officers makes LGBTQ community members feel unsafe.

Olivia Nuamah says Pride Toronto wants police to better communicate with the community rather than focus on participating in the summer parade.

Pride Toronto and other community groups posted an open letter online Monday night, asking police to withdraw an application to march in the bustling parade.

Nuamah noted that the force's handling of high-profile deaths connected to the gay village — including that of Alloura Wells, a trans woman; Tess Richey, who was strangled and left at the bottom of a stairwell; and six men allegedly murdered by an accused serial killer — have shaken the community's relations with police.

Toronto police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nuamah says if police do not withdraw their application to participate in the parade by April 30, a group of organizations will make a decision on the matter. She says anyone unhappy with the decision can challenge it under a dispute resolution process.

Nuamah says individual officers would still be allowed to participate in the parade if they leave their uniforms, cruisers and guns at home, as those are symbols that make the LGBTQ community feel unsafe.