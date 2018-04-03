Shooting at Toronto karaoke bar leaves three people wounded
TORONTO — Three people are recovering in hospital following a shooting at a downtown Toronto karaoke bar early Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at a bar on Yonge Street (near Gerrard Street) at about 1 a.m.
Investigators say it appears the shooting erupted inside the establishment.
Two people were taken to hospital by paramedics while a third person made their own way to hospital.
The ages of the victims have not been released but police say two males and one female were injured.
Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. No suspect information has been released. (CP24)
