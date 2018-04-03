Shooting at Toronto karaoke bar leaves three people wounded

TORONTO — Three people are recovering in hospital following a shooting at a downtown Toronto karaoke bar early Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at a bar on Yonge Street (near Gerrard Street) at about 1 a.m.

Investigators say it appears the shooting erupted inside the establishment.

Two people were taken to hospital by paramedics while a third person made their own way to hospital.

The ages of the victims have not been released but police say two males and one female were injured.