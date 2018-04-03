SIU probing death of man after fall from 3rd floor apartment in Thunder Bay

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a 62-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont..

The SIU says according to preliminary information, police were called to a dispute at an apartment building just after 7:30 Monday morning.

A short time later, a man was found on the ground below a 3rd floor apartment.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this case.