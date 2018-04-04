Nearly 100,000 customers without power in southern Ontario due to windstorm

TORONTO — Nearly 100,000 customers are without power in southern Ontario as a powerful storm with strong winds moves through the region.

Hydro One says more than 80,000 of its customers are without power.

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro says there are about 10,000 customers without power in the city and numerous reports of downed power lines.

Spokeswoman Tori Gass says the blackouts scattered throughout the city are directly related to the wind, which has been gusting upwards of 90 kilometres per hour.

She says extra crews have been on standby and are currently working to fix the downed lines and repair the outages.