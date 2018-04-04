Police lay dozens of charges in alleged theft ring based out of the GTA
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say 14 people have been charged in connection with a string of alleged break-and-enters that targeted homes across the Greater Toronto Area and involved about $2.7 million in stolen property.
Halton regional police say they launched a project to investigate the alleged crime ring in early March after a residential break-and-enter in Oakville, Ont.
They say York regional police, Toronto police and the Canada Border Services Agency also took part in the investigation.
Halton police say they conducted a total of four search warrants in the region surrounding Toronto, where they found high end jewellery, purses and cash.
Halton police charged 10 people — all of whom were originally from Chile — with offences including break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime, while York police charged four others.
In total, police say, 69 charges were laid.
