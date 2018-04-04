Ontario trade spat with New York ‘not what we want’: Premier Wynne

Premier Kathleen Wynne has no desire for a trade spat with New York State — but says Ontario had to respond to its Buy American legislation amid concerns about a wider “protectionist wave.”

“My hope is that we’ll see that there will be a change in their attitude, but they knew that we were going to respond. I’m always going to stand up for Ontario businesses and Ontario workers,” she told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning.

“You know we’re reacting to a protectionist wave and it’s not what we want. I don’t want to be in a situation where we are in a trade conflict with New York. They are a great partner.

“We have had a long history of working together and that’s what I would like to see continue. But they knew that if they brought in even a narrow Buy America provision that we were going to have to respond.”

On April 1, new rules came into effect in the state requiring American-made iron to be used in some government construction work. Ontario swiftly retaliated — under recently passed legislation — barring government entities and suppliers here from using New York iron.

Wynne — speaking at a home in East York with Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to announce funds for rebates for eco-friendly renovations — also said she has not had any contact with the state government since both sides enacted their trade-limiting laws.

However, “our officials are always reaching out,” Wynne added. “We made it very clear.”

A year ago, then-economic development minister Brad Duguid and International Trade Minister Michael Chan were in the state “talking to legislators about the initial round of Buy America legislation that they were looking at, and quite frankly our ministers were able to push back on that and the provision that they brought in is much narrower than it was originally,” she said.

Later Wednesday morning, Wynne met with Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada — the first woman to hold the diplomatic position — where she said trade issues would be discussed.

“We are obviously looking for a positive resolution in the NAFTA negotiation and my hope is that she’ll be able to reinforce the idea that this is such a strong partnership,” Wynne said.

“You know I’ve spent a lot of time in the United States meeting with legislators, with governors, and I know that the vast majority of the leadership in the United States at the sub-national level and also in Washington understands how important this partnership is. I’m hoping that I can reinforce that with the ambassador here.”

To date, Wynne has met with 37 state governors to emphasize the cross-border partnerships, given about $400 billion in trade is conducted between Ontario and the U.S. each year. Ontario is the biggest customer of more than half of all U.S. states.

After meeting with Wynne at Queen’s Park, Craft gave a speech to the Empire Club, saying NAFTA negotiations remain a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump, particularly the lack of access to Canadian markets for American dairy and telecommunications products.

“Prime Minister Trudeau does not share all of President Trump’s policy prescriptions to be sure, but they both have their fingertip feel, that visceral sense that we are in a period of great possibility that could turn into a period of peril if we don’t respond to the demand from the working people of our countries who want the dignity that results from a good job,” Craft said in a wide-ranging, 20-minute speech.

Canada has warned the U.S. needs to show more flexibility in “core” issues with the trade pact if it wants a deal this spring. Observers have warned consensus is close in only about seven of 30 key areas, with much hard work yet to come.

Craft acknowledged Wynne’s argument that the Canadian and U.S. economies are among the most closely “intertwined” in the world, but insisted that Americans are on “the short end of the stick” in many trade deals, including NAFTA.

Digital trade, financial services and intellectual property concerns also remain sticking points for the U.S., Craft added, but noted two-way trade between the two nations remains a “bright spot” despite differences in opinion.

“The fact we can have a discussion with our eyes on the horizon is a testament to where we are in our relationship,” Craft concluded. “We are two great countries with one amazing future.”