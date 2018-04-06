Former CTV reporter sues broadcaster, woman who accused him of sexual misconduct

TORONTO — A former CTV News reporter facing sexual misconduct allegations is suing the broadcaster, its parent company and the woman who levelled accusations against him.

Paul Bliss, whose departure from CTV was announced last month after he was suspended in January, alleges Bridget Brown defamed him, and CTV then published and broadcast defamatory statements in its coverage of the woman's allegations and Bliss' suspension.

Bliss is seeking $7.5 million in damages in the suit, which also targets CTV journalists who covered his story.

Brown, who describes herself as a Calgary-based entrepreneur and former CTV employee, had alleged that a sexual incident took place in 2006 when she was in Bliss' office.

Bliss denies Brown's allegations in his statement of claim and says the pair engaged in a consensual encounter. He says in the claim that he suffered injury to his integrity and character, and damage to his professional reputation as a result of the allegations.

Brown says she finds "virtually everything" in Bliss' statement of claim to be false. CTV did not comment on the lawsuit.