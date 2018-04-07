Homicide squad investigating fatal shooting of man in Toronto's east end
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto homicide squad is investigating a fatal shooting in the city's east end (Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road).
Police say a man believed to be in his twenties or thirties died in hospital after being shot several times around 8 p.m. Friday.
The victim's name was not immediately released, nor was any suspect information. (680 News)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Multi-party home purchase asks buyers how they want to take title
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto City Council is pushing pause on our future
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
John Tory must act now to defend Toronto from possible turmoil at Queen’s Park