News / Toronto

Homicide squad investigating fatal shooting of man in Toronto's east end

TORONTO — The Toronto homicide squad is investigating a fatal shooting in the city's east end (Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road).

Police say a man believed to be in his twenties or thirties died in hospital after being shot several times around 8 p.m. Friday.

The victim's name was not immediately released, nor was any suspect information.  (680 News)

 

