No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, April 13 will grow to approximately $23 million.
