No winning ticket for Saturday night's $10 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 11 will be approximately $14 million.
