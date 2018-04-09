Two children injured after substance leaks through roof at Toronto school

TORONTO — Two elementary school students have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after officials say a substance believed to be hot liquid asphalt leaked through a roof and dropped onto them while they played in gym class.

A spokesman with the Toronto District School Board says the incident took place at Derrydown Public School on Monday afternoon and involved two eight-year-old children.

Ryan Bird says shortly after 1 p.m. a small amount of the substance believed to be liquid asphalt fell onto the back of one child's neck while a larger volume fell onto another child's arm.

Deputy Commander Dan Hunter with the Toronto Paramedic Services says the children were taken to the Hospital for Sick Children.

Hunter says the injuries are minor burns.