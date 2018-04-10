One person dead after apartment fire in northwest Toronto
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — One person is dead following a fire in an apartment building in northwest Toronto.
Police say the broke out early Friday on the first floor of the highrise building (on La Rose Ave. near Scarlett Road).
Authorities have not yet released the name and age of the victim.
Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the department's investigations team, along with police and the Fire Marshals Office, are investigation the cause of the fire.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: Multi-party home purchase asks buyers how they want to take title
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto City Council is pushing pause on our future
-
Legal Matters
-
Views
John Tory must act now to defend Toronto from possible turmoil at Queen’s Park