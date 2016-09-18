Attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl in Abbotsford

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly nearly dragged into a van by a man near a bus stop in Abbotsford on Saturday, Sept. 17, but a passerby intervened, causing the suspect to flee.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, a Caucasian male drove past the girl several times at the bus stop on Old Yale Road near Mitchell Street in a van and eventually parked and approached her on foot.

“He attempted to try to entice her with offers of liquor and a ride to work,” the APD stated in a press release. “When the girl refused, the suspect grabbed her by the arm and attempted to pull her in the direction of his parked vehicle.”

At this time a male passerby started yelling, which caused the suspect to flee. The passerby then sat with the victim until her bus arrived.

Her family later reported the incident to police.

The suspect is described as a young, Caucasian male in his 20s with medium-length brown hair and a mustache. He stands 5’5” tall with a medium build and has a teardrop tattoo under his eye.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black baggy pants and work boots at the time of the incident, according to police.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an early-2000s van similar to a Ford Windstar or Dodge Caravan with a dark red or burgundy paintjob.

Investigators are also seeking the Good Samaritan who intervened.

“Not only were his actions commendable, we feel he may be able to provide important information to us as a witness,” the press release said.