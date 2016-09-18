Police arrest man found in Abbotsford, B.C., airport with loaded rifle

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a man has been arrested after being found in an airport washroom with a loaded rifle.

Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department says the man had an interaction with staff at a car rental kiosk that caused airport staff to call police on Sunday afternoon.

He says the man had a rifle bag over his shoulder during the interaction.

Police responded and found a 28-year-old man with a loaded SKS rifle and ammunition in an airport washroom.

MacDonald says the man was taken into custody without incident and police are planning to recommend weapons-related charges.

He says the airport was never fully closed during the incident, but police did lock the building's front doors during the arrest.

“Anytime you have somebody with a loaded gun in an international airport, it's very concerning,” MacDonald says. “But I think because of the good relationship between the airport and the police, we were able to get in there and effect the arrest.”