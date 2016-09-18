Vancouver one step closer to being a Living Wage Employer

Vancouver staff will submit a report to council this week on how the city will become a certified Livable Wage Employer and it will cost approximately $590,000 per year to do.

Although all City of Vancouver employees are paid at or above the current Living Wage, which is $20.64 per hour, including direct salary and certain benefits, four city contracts related to security, janitorial and graffiti removal services fall below the Living Wage rate.

“Based on current rates for services and the 2016 Living Wage rate, the financial impact to the City to bring these contracts up to the 2016 Living Wage rate is estimated at $590,000 annually,” the report states.

Coun. Geoff Meggs told Metro he hopes the recommendations from staff will go through council unanimously.

“Initially it’s not a large impact on cost,” Meggs said. “But it’s an important signal to send to the wider community… You have to pay a decent wage in order for people to live and work in the city.”

In addition to the City of Vancouver, the report by staff also looked over the Vancouver Police Department and the Vancouver Public Library, and found it would cost $453,000 per year to bring them up to a Living Wage standard as well.