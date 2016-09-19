B.C. to see big rise in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: UBC study

University of British Columbia researchers are warning the province to brace for higher incidents of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease than originally forecast.

The progressive lung disease is linked to smoking, air pollutions and age and is currently the second-leading cause of hospitalizations in Canada, after heart disease.

Although smoking rates in B.C. have significantly declined, UBC health economist Amir Khakban said the number of COPD cases are projected to increase by 155 per cent between 2010 and 2030.

“That’s higher than what we expected in the beginning,” said Khakban, lead author of the study published Friday in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Without investing in new preventative campaigns, Khakban said the province can expect to see “a huge increase over the next 15 years of patients with COPD.”

That influx of cases will also put a strain on the health care system, as 60 per cent of COPD-related costs are related to hospitalizations.

Khakban said B.C.’s aging population will likely account for the increased number of forecast cases.

Seniors in the province currently make up 14 per cent of the general population.

That number is expected to rise to 24 per cent by 2030.

The number of COPD cases among people 75 or older are projected to increase by 220 per cent.