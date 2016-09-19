B.C. woman creates Caring Crate mental health care package service

You can’t buy happiness. But you can now buy a box of surprise inspiration delivered to your door, thanks to the British Columbia entrepreneur behind Caring Crate.

Delta resident Janelle Martel has studied psychology; however, for her mental health issues are also deeply personal.

“I've always struggled with anxiety ever since I was a child,” she told Metro in an interview conducted over Facebook. “Mental health issues can make you feel really isolated and alone, which is why I wanted to start Caring Crate — so people know that they aren't alone and have something awesome to look forward to each month.”

The idea is similar to other subscription delivery services gaining in popularity online; she’s subscribed to several of them for everything from homemade dog treats to care packages for students.

However, there was little available specifically aimed at people struggling with depression, anxiety or other mental health challenges. Finally, she found one such service in the United Kingdom, and decided to try creating her own here — filled with crafts and goodies, most of them by local artisans. They might include self-care ideas, inspirational journals, healthy snacks or relaxation aids.

Related stories:

“I like to think that each box is a gift that you're getting from yourself,” she said, describing how she selects the contents of each box. “I choose a lot of products from local makers, not something that you could pick up from any store.

“I think that just adds an extra element of feeling like you're getting something special when you open the box … I want you to feel good when you look at each product, whether that be feeling calm, energized, or supported.”

Each shoebox-size crate is carefully packaged with a different theme each month, for instance one recent one was aimed at helping improve subscribers’ sleep, and to reduce insomnia which can accompany some mental health challenges and can be a barrier towards improvement.

It contained a naturally scented flax and lavender eye pillow, a do-it-yourself dream-catcher kit, a rest-themed deck of cards which offered advice and remedies for insomnia, and an aromatherapy shower bomb.

Since its founding she’s got roughly 30 subscribers, as far flung as Eastern Canada, Florida and Hawaii. But it was her first recruit who continues to inspire her, and remind her of the impact of her project.

“I received a direct message from this one woman who confided in me that she had attempted suicide that weekend after a really intense period of depression,” Martel said. “She had just gotten cleared from the hospital, and the mere idea of Caring Crate brought her to tears because she was so thankful there was something like this out there for people like her.

“This was just when Caring Crate was a little seed of an idea, and that message truly lit a fire under me — I had to go through with this.”