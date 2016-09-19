TransLink makes major changes to SkyTrain lines

Big changes are coming to SkyTrain service in Metro Vancouver next month.

TransLink announced on Monday that, beginning Oct. 22, the Millennium Line will no longer travel downtown and will instead become a more direct east-west service between VCC-Clark and Lougheed Town Centre.

Currently, that line starts service at VCC-Clark, heads east into north Burnaby, and loops south through New Westminster before merging with the Expo Line tracks all the way to Waterfront Station.

The existing Expo Line will continue to run from downtown Vancouver’s Waterfront Station out to Columbia Station in New Westminster but will then branch off in two directions.

Some trains will continue to King George SkyTrain Station in Surrey (as all Expo Line trains do today), while others will run to Production Way-University Station to replace the Millennium Line service in that area.

B.C. Rapid Transit Company manager of operations planning Ian Fisher said the changes are being made in preparation of the Evergreen Line, which will extend the Millennium Line out into the Tri-Cities when it opens before the end of the year.

Fisher added that the Millennium Line will now run more frequently (with trains arriving at stations every three and a half minutes instead of the current five) and increase its capacity by 10 per cent while the Expo Line will still operate at roughly the same frequency, but with longer cars to accommodate more commuters heading to and from downtown Vancouver.

“For a lot of our customers, this won’t affect them. We’re making this change to accommodate the demand we expect to see [with the Evergreen Line] and make the system more easy to understand for the customer,” said Fisher. “The current way that the Millennium Line works has been causing confusion for over a decade because it doubles back on itself and passes through the same station twice.”

With the changes, Fisher said the Millennium Line will be more straightforward while the Expo Line will closely resemble how the Canada Line works, which branches off southbound toward either Richmond or the airport.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said the transportation authority will be doing as much advertising as possible to make sure commuter are aware of the changes.

The Evergreen Line is still on track to open before Christmas, he said.

“The province announced they want to open before Christmas, so we’ll open before Christmas,” said Desmond. “There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. They turn [operations] over to us and then we need to start with real testing. We’re very, very confident we’ll open up before Christmas. If we can do it sooner, we’ll let everyone know.”

Once the Evergreen extension is open, the Millennium will run from VCC-Clark in Vancouver to Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station in Coquitlam.